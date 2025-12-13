Azerbaijan Nearly Doubles Investments In Georgia As Regional Ties Deepen
According to Georgia's National Statistics Service, Azerbaijan invested $105.2 million directly into the Georgian economy between January and September this year. This marks a 1.9-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024, when Azerbaijani investments stood at $55.2 million. The momentum was especially visible in the third quarter, when Azerbaijani direct foreign investment reached
