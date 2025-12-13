Water And Heat Supply Disruptions Reported In Odesa After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Odesa City Council, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of the large-scale combined attack on the Odesa region, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. This led to power outages at several critical infrastructure sites that ensure the supply of water and heat.

Points of Invincibility are operating around the clock. Devices can also be charged at stores of several retail chains.

City hospitals have been switched to autonomous operation using alternative power sources. Reserves of water and fuel have been secured.

Buvet water facilities are operating on generators. The delivery of technical water to districts has been organized.

The operation of trams and trolleybuses has been suspended.

“As a result of the enemy attack, all traction substations in the city were left without power, and the operation of trams and trolleybuses has been temporarily suspended. I have instructed road transport operators to increase the number of buses on city routes,” said Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a statement.

To ensure transportation links, social buses have been put into operation.

On Tram Route No. 1 from the Railway Station to 28th Brigade Street (interval 30–40 minutes).

On Tram Route No. 5 from the Railway Station to Arcadia (via French Boulevard, interval of about one hour).

On Tram Routes No. 17, No. 18, and No. 20, buses are operating with intervals of up to 60 minutes.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Odesa region, Russian shelling caused damage to civilian facilities, energy, and industrial infrastructure. Two people were injured.

