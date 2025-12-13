Two Districts Of Mykolaiv Region Are Without Power, Three People Injured Due To Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, the Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of a massive attack on the region, there are casualties in Mykolaiv. All services are working.

All critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to generator power.

The Mykolaiv Thermal Power Plant has already been launched, and 45 of the most powerful district and neighborhood boiler rooms of Mykolaivoblteploenergo (covering 85% of customers) have been switched to generators. Work is continuing to connect other boiler rooms to backup sources.

Generators have been put into operation at all major technological facilities of Mykolaivvodokanal, ensuring water supply and sewage disposal, as well as the stable operation of the new main water pipeline.

Once the appropriate technological parameters have been achieved at the thermal power plant and the generation capacities have been launched, 31 critical infrastructure facilities will be restored first; a backup power supply scheme for Mykolaiv is being prepared for launch.

There are 200 points of resilience in operation. In Mykolaiv, 38 trolleybuses with autonomous running, 38 buses, and 221 private transport units have been put into operation. In total, there are 297 units of public transport.

As Kim noted, for users who currently have electricity, hourly power outage schedules do not apply. For others, energy companies are working to restore the electricity supply.

Later, the regional prosecutor's office clarified that three civilians were injured in Mykolaiv, including a 16-year-old girl.

As reported by Ukrinform, energy facilities were damaged, and people were injured in the Odesa regio as a result of the Russian attack.