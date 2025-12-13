403
UN Chief In Baghdad For Official End Of UNAMI Operations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Baghdad Saturday on an official visit to attend the formal announcement marking the end of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
Iraq's Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received Guterres at Baghdad International Airport and thanked the UN and UNAMI for their support in previous stages.
Ending the mission reflects Iraq's progress and stability and shows its ability to manage national affairs and strengthen its sovereignty and constitutional institutions, Hussein said.
Meanwhile, Guterres welcomed the cooperation with Iraq and said the UN will continue supporting the country through new frameworks suited to the next phase, to promote sustainable development and international partnership.
UNAMI, established in 2003 at Iraq's request, was extended for a final time by a unanimous UN Security Council (UNSC) vote on May 31 until December 31, 2025, at the Iraqi government's request. (end)
