Japan Cancels Tsunami Alert After 6.9 Quake Strikes
(MENAFN) Authorities in Japan have canceled a tsunami alert issued for the nation's northern Pacific coastline following a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck waters near Aomori Prefecture on Friday.
The seismic event occurred at 11:44 a.m. local time, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to immediately issue warnings for potential tsunami activity reaching heights of up to 1 meter along coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures.
Coastal monitoring stations recorded tsunami waves measuring approximately 20 centimeters in certain sections of Hokkaido and Aomori, according to Kyodo News. Authorities have confirmed zero casualties or structural damage from either the earthquake or subsequent wave activity.
Nuclear safety protocols remained intact throughout the incident. Tohoku Electric Power Co. verified that both the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear facilities—situated in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures respectively—experienced no operational irregularities, the report indicated.
The earthquake, initially assessed at magnitude 6.7 before being upgraded, originated approximately 20 kilometers beneath the ocean floor off Aomori's Pacific shoreline. Seismic intensity registered at level 4 on Japan's seven-point scale across northern and northeastern territories—the identical region impacted by a significant tremor earlier this week.
A devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the eastern coast of Aomori late Monday evening, triggering the JMA to caution residents about the elevated probability of comparable or even more severe seismic activity targeting the same geographical zone throughout the forthcoming days.
