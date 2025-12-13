Google To Lay Undersea Cables In Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney, AustraliaInternet giant Google will lay three undersea cables in Papua New Guinea as part of a landmark defence deal the Pacific nation signed with Australia this year.

The $120 million project, to be funded by Australia, will create "a more resilient, multi-route digital backbone for the nation", the island nation said in a statement.

"This investment is a major step forward for Papua New Guinea," the country's Minister for Information and Communications Technology Peter Tsiamalili Jr said this week.

He added the cables -- providing connectivity to northern and southern parts of Papua New Guinea, as well as the autonomous region of Bougainville -- will lay the foundation for the country to become a "regional digital anchor".

Tsiamalili said he met with Australian and US diplomats this week to discuss the project at Google's Sydney office and the company's "role as a partner for the submarine cable rollout".

The laying and operation of undersea cables was long the preserve of large telecoms operators, but internet giants have largely taken over in recent years as they strive to keep up with ballooning flows of data.

About 1.4 million kilometres (nearly 900,000 miles) of fibre-optic cables are laid on the ocean floor, enabling the provision of essential services such as trade, financial transactions and public services around the world.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the national broadcaster ABC the cables would lower internet prices, increase economic growth and education opportunities.

The project is part of a wider mutual defence treaty both countries signed this year, Tsiamalili said.

The deal -- known as the Pukpuk treaty -- commits both countries to defending each other from armed attacks as they face "emerging threats" to their security and enables the nations' citizens to serve in each other's militaries.

It also ensures that "any activities, agreements or arrangements with third parties would not compromise the ability of either of the Parties to implement the

Google have not responded to a request for comment