TN Police Arrest Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar After Long Standoff

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Chennai Police on Saturday arrested well-known YouTuber and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar after breaking open the door of his residence following a tense standoff that lasted several hours.

According to police officials, a team reached Shankar's residence to execute an arrest in connection with a complaint lodged by a film producer. The complaint reportedly pertains to allegations of assault, extortion, and criminal intimidation. Police said that proceedings have also been initiated against five other members associated with Shankar's team in the same case.

Police sources stated that despite repeated requests, Shankar refused to open the door of his apartment. He allegedly insisted that the officers speak to his advocates before entering the premises and maintained that he would cooperate only after his lawyers were informed of the grounds for his arrest.

The situation led to an extended standoff between the police and Shankar inside the flat. Videos recorded at the spot and circulated on social media showed police personnel stating that they were willing to explain the details of the case and produce the arrest warrant if requested lawfully through advocates.

However, the officers were heard asserting that they could not be obstructed from carrying out their official duties while executing a legally sanctioned arrest.

As the standoff continued for hours without any response from inside the apartment, police sought assistance from the Fire and Rescue Services. Fire personnel were later deployed to the spot, and the door of the flat was forcibly opened. Police then entered the residence and took Shankar into custody.

Earlier in the day, ahead of his arrest, Shankar had released a video on his social media handles alleging that the police were attempting to arrest him in what he termed a“false and fabricated” case.

He claimed that the complaint was filed by a film producer and that a summons had been issued to him in late October, to which he had already responded by denying the allegations.

In the video message, Shankar rejected claims that he and his team had assaulted the producer, forcibly taken Rs 2 lakh from him, or demanded a large sum of money in exchange for removing a video.

“None of these allegations is true. This case has been completely made up,” he said.

Shankar also alleged that the police action was carried out at the behest of a senior official, and accused the authorities of attempting to harass and silence him.

Police, however, maintained that the arrest was carried out strictly in accordance with the law and said further investigation into the complaint is underway.