Tunisia, Algeria Forge Stronger Ties

2025-12-13 05:48:18
(MENAFN) Tunisia and Algeria have pledged to strengthen bilateral collaboration and elevate their strategic partnership following the conclusion of the 23rd Tunisian-Algerian Joint High Commission session Friday in Tunis, the Tunisian government announced.

Tunisian Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb jointly led the high-stakes discussions. The two nations formalized multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning critical sectors: water resources, transportation infrastructure, investment frameworks, insurance, youth initiatives, sports development, diplomatic relations, and media cooperation.

The Algerian prime minister emphasized that Friday's agreements bolster the legal and institutional architecture underpinning bilateral cooperation while diversifying economic partnerships beyond traditional strategic domains including security, defense, and energy. He underscored significant potential for expanding non-hydrocarbon commerce and collaborative investment ventures.

Addressing regional concerns, Ghrieb affirmed that Tunisia and Algeria maintain complete alignment regarding the Palestinian cause and initiatives aimed at preserving Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and natural resources.

MENAFN

