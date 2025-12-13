403
Thailand PM Brushes Aside Trump’s Ceasefire Claims
(MENAFN) Thailand's prime minister rejected claims Saturday that a ceasefire had been established with Cambodia, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump's assertion that he'd successfully mediated a halt to hostilities between the neighboring nations.
Anutin Charnvirakul declared on Facebook, the US social media platform, that the crisis is "definitely not a roadside accident" and that Thailand has already demonstrated its resolve through action, media reported.
"Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people. I want to make it clear," he stated.
His defiant remarks emerged mere hours after Trump announced Friday that Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had committed to ending renewed combat and honoring a peace framework he'd previously helped negotiate.
Trump characterized his "very good conversation" with both leaders as producing the diplomatic breakthrough.
"They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," he posted on his platform Truth Social.
Saturday brought fresh mutual accusations of artillery strikes and aerial bombardment along contested border zones, with Anutin acknowledging Thai military operations while withholding specifics. Cambodian state media alleged that Thai F-16 fighter jets launched bombing runs inside Cambodian territory.
A Cambodian state-run news agency, reported that Thai forces deployed F-16 fighter jets to drop ordnance in Pursat Province.
Thailand's military countered with allegations that Cambodian forces fired rockets into civilian-populated areas of Thailand's Sisaket province, wounding four individuals.
The frontier violence has uprooted approximately 700,000 residents on both sides of the border while the death count has surged to 23 since Monday, according to government officials and local media outlets.
Casualties now include 11 Cambodian civilians, nine Thai soldiers and three Thai civilians, with over 250 people wounded.
The nations signed a peace agreement last October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, witnessed by Trump and Anwar, which collapsed after Thai soldiers sustained severe injuries from a landmine detonation in a border province.
The neighbors share a protracted territorial dispute that has sparked recurring violent confrontations, including July clashes that claimed at least 48 lives.
