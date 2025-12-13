403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Endures Global Displacement Crisis as War Enters Its Third Year
(MENAFN) Sudan now endures globe’s most severe displacement emergency as brutal fighting between military forces and paramilitary units grinds into its third year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Friday.
"From mothers fleeing with newborns to students separated from their families, people face immense hardship," the UN agency declared on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
The organization highlighted that assistance from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) "helps IOM deliver critical protection and relief."
CERF operates as a worldwide UN funding apparatus alongside the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, designed to channel urgent, life-preserving humanitarian aid during catastrophes ranging from natural calamities to armed confrontations.
Territorial control remains fractured across Sudan's 18 states. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commands all five Darfur region states in the west, though government troops retain pockets of northern North Darfur. Meanwhile, the Sudanese army maintains dominance over most territory in the remaining 13 southern, northern, eastern and central states, including command of the capital, Khartoum.
The devastating confrontation between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, subsequently claiming thousands of lives while forcing millions from their homes in a relentless cycle of violence and upheaval.
"From mothers fleeing with newborns to students separated from their families, people face immense hardship," the UN agency declared on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
The organization highlighted that assistance from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) "helps IOM deliver critical protection and relief."
CERF operates as a worldwide UN funding apparatus alongside the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, designed to channel urgent, life-preserving humanitarian aid during catastrophes ranging from natural calamities to armed confrontations.
Territorial control remains fractured across Sudan's 18 states. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commands all five Darfur region states in the west, though government troops retain pockets of northern North Darfur. Meanwhile, the Sudanese army maintains dominance over most territory in the remaining 13 southern, northern, eastern and central states, including command of the capital, Khartoum.
The devastating confrontation between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, subsequently claiming thousands of lives while forcing millions from their homes in a relentless cycle of violence and upheaval.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment