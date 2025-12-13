Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils 4 Attempts To Smuggle 'Large' Quantities Of Narcotics


2025-12-13 05:07:42
Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted four attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of drugs into its area of??responsibility early Saturday morning.
According to Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, the narcotics were transported via balloons guided by rudimentary devices.
In coordination with Jordan's security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, border guards intercepted the balloons and their cargo within Jordanian territory after being spotted at various locations.
The statement said the confiscated items were transferred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary action.

Jordan News Agency

