ACC Exports Reach JD1.237B In 1St 11 Months 2025-Statistics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 13 (Petra) –The certificates of origin, which were issued by Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries, increased by 5.4% during the past 11 months, compared to the same period last year.According to ACC statistics, the chamber's certificates issued during the January-November period 2025 rose to 38,275, compared to 36,325 for the same period last year.The data also showed the value of these ACC certificates during the 1st 11 months 2025 dropped by 3%, falling to JD1.237 billion, compared to JD1.275 billion for the same period last year.The ACC figures indicated that Iraq topped the list of importers from the Kingdom in terms of the value of certificates of origin during the same period worth approximately JD540 million through 3,207 certificates, followed by Saudi Arabia at JD100 million through 9,625 certificates.Exports to Egypt came next at JD86.2 million through 917 certificates, followed by Switzerland at JD86.1 million and 25 certificates, and Syria at approximately JD76 million and 3,265 certificates. These countries are among the top five in terms of both the number and value of imports.As for the types of products, the chamber's exports during the past 11 months amounted to JD606 million for foreign products (goods of foreign origin). Value of exported industrial products approximately stood at JD232 million, agricultural products at JD173 million, while JD103 million went for Arab products (goods of Arab origin), and the remaining exports came from other products.