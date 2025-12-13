War Update: 178 Clashes On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, December 13.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 40 air strikes against positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles and 103 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces employed 4,687 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,061 shelling attacks, including 116 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army launched air strikes on the areas of Dobropasove, Velykomykhailivka, and Bratske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Huliaipole and Rizdvianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck a UAV control point and two command-and-observation posts of Russian forces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 177 shelling attacks, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions by the invaders in the areas of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Kurylivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 25 times, attempting to breach defenses in the areas of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and toward Druzheliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, and Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the areas of Torske, Siversk, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements occurred near Chasiv Yar and toward Pryvillia and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Leontovychi.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces carried out 18 attacks near Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohradske, Sosnivka, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of Pryvillia, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to break through defenses in the areas of Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, invaders conducted four unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings forming were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to December 13, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,187,780 personnel, including 1,300 over the past day.