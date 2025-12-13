Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Energy Facilities Damaged And Casualties Reported In Odesa Region Due To Massive Russian Attack

2025-12-13 05:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service on its Telegram channel.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish fires caused by the strikes. Despite constant air raid alerts, rescuers managed to put out a large fire on a civilian vessel.

Fires also broke out at energy infrastructure facilities and warehouses storing textile products. Residential buildings, an administrative building, civilian vehicles, and fire trucks were damaged.

More than 100 firefighters from the State Emergency Service are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, described this attack as one of the most massive.

As reported by Ukrinform, DTEK has released a video showing the destruction at one of the substations in the Odesa region after the Russian shelling.

Read also: Turkey urges Ukraine, Russia to agree on halting attacks on energy and port infrastructure

Due to the security situation, several suburban trains will not be running in the region on Saturday, December 13.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

