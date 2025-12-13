Intelligence Reveals Footage Of Combat Operations In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DIU published the video on Facebook.

“The assault on a building occupied by Russian invaders, the clearing of trenches, the shooting down of an enemy drone, the precision work of FPV operators, and medical assistance to the wounded - exclusive footage of combat operations by soldiers of the 6th Special Operations Detachment as part of the Tymur Special Unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” the post says.

The video shows footage of an operation conducted in November 2025 on the Pokrovsk front sector, in which special forces from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine participated.

As a result of the assault and clearing of certain sections of the front, the tactical position of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces defending the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration was improved.

Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the DIU special forces unit Prymary Special Unit destroyed a Russian An-26 transport aircraft, two 55Zh6M Nebo-M radar systems, and a 64N6E radar system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: DIU