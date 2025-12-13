Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kirovohrad Region, 19 Settlements Are Left Without Electricity After Russian Shelling

2025-12-13 05:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, the Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy carried out another massive attack with missiles and combat drones. The main target was again the region's energy infrastructure. Currently, 19 settlements are without power,” the message says.

All relevant services are promptly involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

Read also: War update: 161 clashes on front line, Ukrainian forces neutralize almost 150 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

As reported by Ukrinform, part of the Kherson region is without electricity due to Russian shelling.

UkrinForm

