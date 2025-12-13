In Kirovohrad Region, 19 Settlements Are Left Without Electricity After Russian Shelling
“The enemy carried out another massive attack with missiles and combat drones. The main target was again the region's energy infrastructure. Currently, 19 settlements are without power,” the message says.
All relevant services are promptly involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.Read also: War update: 161 clashes on front line, Ukrainian forces neutralize almost 150 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction
As reported by Ukrinform, part of the Kherson region is without electricity due to Russian shelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment