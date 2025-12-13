Russians Redeploy Additional Reserves To Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad Agglomeration - Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a Facebook post.

He noted that he had made a working visit to the military command bodies that continue operations in this sector.

“The situation remains difficult. The enemy is attempting to increase pressure on our defensive positions and is redeploying additional reserves to this area,” Syrskyi emphasized.

Based on operational briefings, the Commander-in-Chief clarified the tasks for commanders of army corps and units holding the lines in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Syrskyi, specific steps have been identified to strengthen defenses, including maintaining the stable operation of critical logistics routes, enhancing the effectiveness of firepower, improving coordination between units, and ensuring that formations are supplied with all necessary resources.

“We remain committed to the tactics of active defense. This involves improving the operational position, conducting local operations to push the enemy out of certain areas, and creating conditions for subsequent maneuvers by our forces,” Syrskyi said.

As the Commander-in-Chief noted,“Ukrainian soldiers, commanders, and leaders are fully aware of their responsibility and are carrying out the tasks assigned to them with dignity.”

Syrskyi presented servicemembers with high state and departmental awards, including the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 1st Class, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Honorary Badges: Cross of Military Merit, Steel Cross, Silver Cross, and Cross of Military Merit.

According to the Commander-in-Chief,“this is recognition of their dedication to the defense of Ukraine and their high level of professionalism.”

Syrskyi thanked the soldiers for their resilience, courage, and effectiveness in destroying Russian invaders.

As Ukrinform reported, 178 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline over the past day, December 12. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Leontovychi.