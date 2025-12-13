Nine Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. Nine people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Pavlivka, Nova Vodolaha community, two 45-year-old, 60-year-old, and 62-year-old men and a 62-year-old and 19-year-old woman were injured; in the city of Merefa, a 42-year-old and 71-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were injured.

The enemy actively employed various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region, including four missiles (type to be determined), 15 Geran-2 UAVs, one FPV drone, and seven UAVs (type to be determined).

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines (in the village of Bratenytsia), a garage (in the town of Krasnokutsk), and a private house (in the village of Maksymivka) were damaged. In the Kupiansk district, a warehouse was damaged (village of Ploske); in the Kharkiv district, a gas station, five cars (village of Pavlivka), seven private houses, and a car (city of Merefa) were damaged. In the Chuhuiv district, power lines were damaged (village of Tymchenky).

War update: 178 clashes on frontline

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 96 people during the day. Thirty people remained. A total of 19,650 people have been registered since the point began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 12, the Russian army struck the Nova Vodolaha community in the Kharkiv region, injuring at least four people.