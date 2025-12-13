Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M Funding As Q4 V1 Launch Prep Intensifies With Halborn Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project in the lending and borrowing sector, is entering a key stage of development as it prepares for its V1 testnet launch in Q4 2025. With funding now approaching $20M, interest continues to grow as the team moves through audits, expands technical components and builds out the core elements of the protocol. Recent updates confirm ongoing work with Halborn Security and steady progress across several roadmap areas.







Project Overview and Development Focus

Mutuum Finance is building a structured DeFi crypto lending protocol designed to support both simple and flexible borrowing activity. The project aims to provide two interconnected lending environments. One environment is designed for users who want predictable yield from supplying assets. The other is aimed at users who prefer individual loan terms and direct matching.

At the center of this system is the mtToken model. When users deposit assets into the liquidity pool, they receive mtTokens that increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest. This gives suppliers a clear return based on actual lending activity. It also helps create a predictable structure within the protocol, which is important for early users seeking transparent yield mechanisms.

Borrowers interact with the protocol through collateralized loans. They can choose between variable rates, which adjust based on pool usage, and stable rates, which lock at the moment borrowing begins. Loan-to-Value limits and liquidation rules support system stability and manage borrower risk across different market conditions. Together, these mechanics form the foundation of how Mutuum Finance aims to operate once the platform goes live.

Funding, Allocation and Presale Structure

Mutuum Finance's growth has been supported by steady participation throughout its presale cycle. The project has now raised with 18,400 investors participating so far. More than 820M tokens have been purchased. Out of the total 4B supply, 1.82B tokens are allocated to the presale.

The token first launched at $0.01 and increased gradually through several phases. It now sits at $0.035 in Phase 6. Over 97% of Phase 6 is allocated, reflecting a consistent participation rate rather than rapid spikes. The presale is structured in progressive stages, meaning each phase has a scheduled price increase. According to the project, this structure allows new users to join while keeping a clear record of how the token has developed through each stage.

The presale also includes a 24-hour leaderboard system. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. Card payments are available for those who want an alternative to exchange transfers, which the team states is meant to reduce entry barriers for first-time participants. These elements have helped expand overall participation and bring more visibility to the project during development.

V1 Testnet Launch and Halborn Security Review

One of the most significant updates from the team is the confirmation of the V1 launch window. According to Mutuum Finance's official X account, the V1 protocol will debut on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The initial release will include the liquidity pool, mtToken system, Liquidator Bot and Debt Token. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets for borrowing, lending and collateral functions.

Ahead of the V1 rollout, Halborn Security is conducting a formal review of the finalized smart-contract code. The team stated that the audit is progressing and will continue through the preparation phase for testnet deployment. Mutuum Finance has already completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, and a $50K bug bounty is active to help identify code vulnerabilities early. Security remains a core focus as the project moves closer to public testing.

Layer-2 Expansion

Mutuum Finance also has additional components planned for after the initial V1 release. One of these is an interest-backed stablecoin. The stablecoin will be tied to interest generated within the protocol rather than external inflation or reserve models. The team notes that this approach may help create a more predictable internal economy once borrowing activity expands.

Layer-2 expansion is also included in the roadmap. The project intends to extend to L2 networks to reduce transaction costs and support more efficient lending activity. Lower fees may encourage more borrowing and improve the usability of mtTokens and collateral functions. This is a development many long-term observers believe could benefit the project as lending platforms often depend on low operating costs to scale.

Position in the Current Market Landscape

Mutuum Finance's continued development, funding progress and auditing work place it among the next crypto projects gaining attention in the DeFi sector. As it approaches the V1 launch window, the project is moving from early-stage design toward real user testing. Analysts watching the platform say that its lending model, combined with mtTokens, stablecoin plans and L2 expansion, positions it within a segment of DeFi that may see renewed interest over the next year.

With presale funding nearing the $20M mark and Phase 6 close to full allocation, Mutuum Finance is entering a critical development period. The team continues to emphasize measured progress, planned audits and staged rollout updates. As the industry moves into 2025 and approaches Q4 milestones, the project's next steps will determine how it fits into the broader DeFi landscape.

