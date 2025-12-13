Shah Rukh Khan To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb Meetings Add Star Power To Messi's India Tour

Lionel Messi's ongoing India visit continues to dominate headlines, and the latest buzz suggests that Kareena Kapoor Khan may soon join the list of Indian celebrities meeting the global football icon. Reports indicate that the actor is expected to interact with the Argentine legend during his Mumbai stop on December 14, as part of Messi's much-talked-about G.O.A.T India Tour 2025.

Kareena Kapoor To Meet Messi

Sources suggest that Kareena's meeting with the World Cup winner will coincide with Messi's packed schedule in Mumbai, adding further star power to an already high-profile tour. This marks Messi's second visit to India after his 2011 trip, with appearances planned across major cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Excitement around the tour surged earlier this week after Shah Rukh Khan met Messi at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Their interaction quickly gained traction online, especially moments showing Khan introducing his son AbRam to the football superstar. Fans were delighted to see the young admirer posing for pictures and receiving an autograph from Messi, making the meeting one of the most shared celebrity moments of the tour so far.

Messi's presence has sparked nationwide enthusiasm among football fans, and expectations are high for a similar reception during his Mumbai leg. Kareena Kapoor Khan's reported interaction with the football legend has also generated interest, particularly because her sons, Taimur and Jeh, are known to enjoy the sport.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a large-scale multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. She also received praise for her performance in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, where she portrayed a police officer navigating personal grief while investigating the disappearance of a child.

The actor is now gearing up for her next film, Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The project also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Kareena had announced the commencement of filming earlier this year and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses with legendary lyricist and writer Gulzar, offering audiences an early look into the film's journey.