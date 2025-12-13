Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Alleges Theft By Delivery Agent At Bengaluru Home Zomato Reacts (WATCH)

Grammy Award-winning musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej has alleged that a food delivery executive trespassed into his Bengaluru residence and stole a sump cover, triggering fresh concerns around safety and accountability in last-mile delivery services.

The incident came to public attention after Kej shared CCTV footage and details of the alleged theft on Instagram, tagging Zomato and Bengaluru Police while urging residents to remain cautious.

CCTV Footage Shared on Social Media

"I was robbed," Kej wrote, claiming the delivery agent entered his home around 6 pm and made away with the sump cover. According to the composer, the individual had returned to the premises about 15 minutes earlier, seemingly to survey the area before committing the theft.

I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then... twitter/ZpCe9NERYH

- Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 13, 2025

Kej said the CCTV footage captured the suspect from two angles, along with visuals of the vehicle used in the incident and a partial registration number. In his post, he identified the two-wheeler as a red Honda Activa with the registration number KA03HY8751.

Calling the act "quite bold," Kej suggested it may not have been the first time the individual had attempted such a theft, and warned that similar incidents could happen to others.

Zomato Acknowledges Complaint

Zomato responded to Kej's post on social media, describing the incident as "concerning" and confirming that it was looking into the matter. However, the food delivery platform has not yet shared details of any internal action or follow-up with law enforcement agencies.

Police Seek Details

Bengaluru City Police also responded publicly, asking Kej to share the exact location of the incident and his contact details via direct message, indicating that the matter is being taken up.

Who is Ricky Kej?

Born in North Carolina in 1981, Ricky Kej moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He studied at Bishop Cotton School and later pursued dentistry before switching to music as a full-time career.

Over the years, Kej has emerged as one of India's most internationally recognised composers. He has released 24 studio albums, worked on more than 3,500 commercials, composed music for feature films, and won three Grammy Awards. He is also a prominent environmental advocate, a UN Global Humanitarian Artist, and has been honoured by the Parliament of Canada for his advocacy work.