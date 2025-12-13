403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Slips As Weekend Risk-Off Returns, Leaving Crypto In Repair Mode
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. Bitcoin and Ether fell overnight as a broad risk-off mood returned, while a few thinly traded tokens spiked on local catalysts and liquidity gaps.
2. ETF flows split: spot Bitcoin ETFs took in fresh money, while spot Ether ETFs saw net outflows, reinforcing ETH's underperformance.
3. The charts show repair, not renewal: daily stabilization is clashing with heavy resistance, keeping rallies vulnerable to fast selling.
Bitcoin slipped back toward $90,000 early Saturday after a choppy night that looked less like conviction selling and more like the market stepping away from risk.
Traders pointed to a familiar mix: softer appetite for speculative assets, cautious positioning into the weekend, and sensitivity to policy tone.
LMAX strategist Joel Kruger summed up the backdrop this week as a“modest risk-off move across macro assets” after central-bank messaging.
The move hit Ether harder. BTC was down about 2% near $90,446, while ETH fell nearly 4% to roughly $3,117.
Solana slid close to 3% near $134. XRP was the exception among majors, hovering slightly positive near $2.04.
Bitcoin Slips As Weekend Risk-Off Returns, Leaving Crypto In Repair Mode
Litecoin eased to about $82. In derivatives, turnover stayed heavy in BTC and ETH perps, suggesting active hedging and short-term trading rather than long-only accumulation.
ETF flows told the same story. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a small net inflow on Friday, while spot Ether ETFs recorded net outflows.
That divergence matters because, in practice, it can decide which dip gets bought first when sentiment is fragile.
Away from the majors, the tape had the usual late-cycle feel: sharp upside in a handful of names and abrupt air pockets in others. PROMPT jumped more than 35%, BEAT rose over 21%, and LIGHT gained about 17%.
On the downside, PIEVERSE dropped nearly 19%, while several higher-beta tokens bled mid-single digits. It looked like a market rewarding momentary narratives, not durable cash flows.
Cointelegraph's framing matched the caution. It highlighted Bitcoin's struggle to reclaim the mid-$90,000s and noted prediction markets assigning relatively low odds of a $100,000 tag before year-end.
Technically, the weekly trend still points up over the long run, but momentum has cooled. The daily chart shows a basing attempt near $90,500, yet the four-hour view remains boxed in.
Until BTC clears the low-$91,000s and then reclaims the mid-$90,000s, this is a repair rally-prone to being sold, not trusted.
1. Bitcoin and Ether fell overnight as a broad risk-off mood returned, while a few thinly traded tokens spiked on local catalysts and liquidity gaps.
2. ETF flows split: spot Bitcoin ETFs took in fresh money, while spot Ether ETFs saw net outflows, reinforcing ETH's underperformance.
3. The charts show repair, not renewal: daily stabilization is clashing with heavy resistance, keeping rallies vulnerable to fast selling.
Bitcoin slipped back toward $90,000 early Saturday after a choppy night that looked less like conviction selling and more like the market stepping away from risk.
Traders pointed to a familiar mix: softer appetite for speculative assets, cautious positioning into the weekend, and sensitivity to policy tone.
LMAX strategist Joel Kruger summed up the backdrop this week as a“modest risk-off move across macro assets” after central-bank messaging.
The move hit Ether harder. BTC was down about 2% near $90,446, while ETH fell nearly 4% to roughly $3,117.
Solana slid close to 3% near $134. XRP was the exception among majors, hovering slightly positive near $2.04.
Bitcoin Slips As Weekend Risk-Off Returns, Leaving Crypto In Repair Mode
Litecoin eased to about $82. In derivatives, turnover stayed heavy in BTC and ETH perps, suggesting active hedging and short-term trading rather than long-only accumulation.
ETF flows told the same story. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a small net inflow on Friday, while spot Ether ETFs recorded net outflows.
That divergence matters because, in practice, it can decide which dip gets bought first when sentiment is fragile.
Away from the majors, the tape had the usual late-cycle feel: sharp upside in a handful of names and abrupt air pockets in others. PROMPT jumped more than 35%, BEAT rose over 21%, and LIGHT gained about 17%.
On the downside, PIEVERSE dropped nearly 19%, while several higher-beta tokens bled mid-single digits. It looked like a market rewarding momentary narratives, not durable cash flows.
Cointelegraph's framing matched the caution. It highlighted Bitcoin's struggle to reclaim the mid-$90,000s and noted prediction markets assigning relatively low odds of a $100,000 tag before year-end.
Technically, the weekly trend still points up over the long run, but momentum has cooled. The daily chart shows a basing attempt near $90,500, yet the four-hour view remains boxed in.
Until BTC clears the low-$91,000s and then reclaims the mid-$90,000s, this is a repair rally-prone to being sold, not trusted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment