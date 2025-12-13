403
Ibovespa Rallies On Bank Bid As U.S. Sanctions Reversal Eases Tail Risk
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. Brazilian stocks rose even as U.S. equities softened, led by banks after Washington reversed a high-profile sanctions move.
2. A resilient services reading and easing rate expectations supported“long duration” names like retail and healthcare.
3. The tape looked domestic, not global: Brazil's index climbed while tech-led risk appetite wobbled abroad.
Brazil's Ibovespa ended Friday higher, resisting a weaker tone overseas and closing at 160,766.37, up 0.99% on the day and about 2.15% on the week.
Turnover reached R$23.1 billion ($4.3 billion), suggesting real participation rather than a thin, year-end drift.
The immediate catalyst was political risk relief. The U.S. removed Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, his wife, and related entities from the Global Magnitsky sanctions list.
For markets, the issue was less courtroom drama than financial plumbing: compliance filters, correspondent banking caution, and the chance of unintended spillovers into Brazilian institutions.
With that tail risk suddenly reduced, large banks moved higher as investors priced out a worst-case scenario that had lingered since the sanctions were first announced.
The episode also underscored a familiar pattern: activist pressure can be loud, but outcomes matter more than posturing.
Macro helped at the margin. Services volume rose 0.3% in October, keeping activity near record levels.
Traders also pointed to a friendlier rates tape, which typically boosts rate-sensitive equities and supports the idea that growth is slowing without snapping.
Overseas, the backdrop was mixed. Wall Street slipped as investors revisited the“AI trade” after margin concerns in chips, while Europe softened and parts of Asia finished firmer.
Brazil's ability to rise anyway signaled local positioning and relief were doing the heavy lifting.
Top winners reflected that shift in risk appetite: Hapvida (HAPV3) +5.45%, Assaí (ASAI3) +4.19%, Vivara (VIVA3) +3.45% after a CEO change, Motiva (MOTV3) +3.35% after winning the Fernão Dias highway concession, and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) +3.03%.
The laggards told a different story. Cosan (CSAN3) -2.16%, Minerva (BEEF3) -1.79% after a downgrade and target cut, Suzano (SUZB3) -0.83% amid guidance scrutiny, and steel names CSN (CSNA3) -0.72% and Usiminas (USIM5) -0.57%.
