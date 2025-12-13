403
Merz Set to Host Zelenskyy, European Leaders on Peace Deal Talks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will convene Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders in Berlin next week for critical discussions on evolving peace negotiation frameworks, his office confirmed Friday.
Merz will engage in one-on-one talks with Zelenskyy Monday morning, focusing on economic assistance for Ukraine while exploring recent diplomatic breakthroughs, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius announced in an official statement.
"In the evening, numerous European heads of state and government, as well as top EU and NATO representatives, will join the discussions," Kornelius said, without providing further details about the participants or the meeting's agenda.
The German Chancellor revealed Thursday that Kyiv and its European partners have formulated a fresh Ukraine peace framework that directly addresses territorial disputes—a historically contentious element of negotiations.
Merz indicated the proposal will undergo review with American officials throughout the weekend, noting that US involvement in Monday's Berlin gathering hinges substantially on collaborative document preparation currently in progress.
The high-stakes summit represents a potentially pivotal moment as European powers and NATO representatives coordinate unified positioning on Ukraine's future amid ongoing conflict dynamics.
