Damascus Airport Diverts Flights Due to Poor Weather Conditions
(MENAFN) Adverse meteorological conditions including thick fog and severely compromised visibility compelled Damascus International Airport to redirect multiple inbound aircraft to alternative destinations on Friday, Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced.
Airport officials rerouted arriving flights Friday morning after atmospheric conditions degraded visibility parameters surrounding the facility, Alaa Sallal, the authority's public relations director, confirmed in an official statement.
The aviation authority advised passengers to contact their carriers directly for current information regarding scheduled departure and arrival schedules, Sallal noted.
The regulatory body is maintaining close coordination with airline operators and air traffic management personnel to guarantee aviation safety and implement all required protocols consistent with established safety regulations, Sallal stated.
On Thursday evening, Syria's General Directorate of Meteorology released an aeronautical warning, cautioning that fog formation would persist through overnight hours across portions of the nation and recommending travelers avoid movement during nighttime and dawn periods unless essential.
Severe meteorological patterns, encompassing substantial rainfall, snow accumulation, and fog cover, continue impacting numerous Arab nations and are projected to extend through Friday.
