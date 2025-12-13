403
Thai PM rejects Trump’s truce announcement, pledges continued action
(MENAFN) Thailand’s prime minister on Saturday declared that his country will continue military operations against Cambodia, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s recent assertion that he had brokered a ceasefire between the two nations.
Anutin Charnvirakul posted on social media that the situation is "definitely not a roadside accident" and emphasized that “Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people. I want to make it clear," according to reports.
Trump had stated on Friday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt hostilities and return to a peace agreement previously negotiated with his involvement.
“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” he wrote on his platform.
Despite these claims, fighting persisted over the weekend, with both sides accusing the other of attacks in border regions. Cambodian media reported that Thai F-16 fighter jets dropped bombs in Pursat Province, while Thailand alleged that Cambodian forces fired rockets into the Sisaket province, injuring four civilians.
The clashes have forced around 700,000 people to flee their homes on both sides of the border and have resulted in 23 deaths since Monday. This includes 11 civilians in Cambodia, nine soldiers, and three civilians in Thailand, with more than 250 people injured, according to reports.
The countries initially signed a peace deal in October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. However, the agreement was suspended after Thai soldiers suffered serious injuries from a landmine in a border province.
Thailand and Cambodia have a longstanding border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July that killed at least 48 people.
