Israeli Troops Storm into Syrian Village
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces conducted a ground operation in southwestern Syria on Saturday, deploying armored units into a Quneitra province village where troops searched civilian residences and established military checkpoints, according to Syrian state media.
A state-operated television network reported that six military vehicles carried Israeli soldiers into Sidat al-Hanout village, where forces conducted searches of four residential properties and positioned four checkpoint installations throughout the region.
Authorities have not disclosed whether the operation resulted in detentions or casualties.
One day earlier, Israeli forces temporarily held two young Syrian men during a similar military operation in Quneitra, where troops had penetrated multiple villages and established checkpoint operations.
Media reported the detention occurred when the individuals encountered a military checkpoint positioned between Umm Batna town and Al-Ajraf village in Quneitra's rural areas.
Both detainees were subsequently freed, the network stated, though no additional details about the incident were provided.
According to official Syrian government records, Israeli forces have executed more than 1,000 aerial bombardments across Syria and conducted over 400 ground incursions into southern regions since December 2024.
Following the Assad government's collapse in late 2024, Israel broadened its territorial control over the Syrian Golan Heights, capturing the demilitarized buffer zone—an action that breached the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two nations.
