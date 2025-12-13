UAE: Temporary Road Closures Announced In Fujairah On December 1314

Fujairah Police have announced temporary road closures on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14, to ensure public safety and smooth traffic as the emirate hosts the 2025 Asia Triathlon West Asian Championship and the Fujairah International Triathlon Championship.

Saturday, December 13:

Recommended For You

Morning closure: From Al Ragilat Roundabout to Al Dala Roundabout, and back. Time: 4am – 12pm

Evening closure: From Marine Club Roundabout to Al Dala Roundabout, including Corniche Street opposite the hotel and resort, and the side street adjacent to the hotel. Time: 2pm – 6pm.

Sunday, December 14:

Road closures from Al Ragilat Roundabout through the Corniche towards the Beach Hotel Roundabout, returning via Al Mazalat Street in both directions to Al Ragilat Roundabout. Time: 4am – 12pm