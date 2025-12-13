Dubai: Drug Dealer Sentenced To Life After Police Pose As Buyers, Catch Him Red-Handed

A 28-year-old Asian man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court after being caught in a meticulously planned police sting while attempting to sell narcotic. The court also ordered the confiscation of all seized drugs and his deportation following the completion of the sentence.

The case unfolded in April in a Dubai area, when the General Department of Anti-Narcotics received intelligence about an Asian man in possession of drugs for sale. Acting on the information, police set up a controlled operation, posing as buyers to intercept the suspect during the transaction.

According to a police investigation officer, the suspect was caught red-handed while accepting Dh200 in exchange for drugs. Authorities discovered three plastic bags containing a total of 24 grams of a white crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine, a prohibited narcotic under UAE law. Laboratory tests confirmed that the defendant was also a user of illegal substances

During investigations, the accused admitted to consuming narcotics and revealed that he had purchased the drugs from another Asian dealer whose identity was unknown to him. He claimed he intended to sell part of the narcotics to another individual when he discovered the customer was actually a police operative, leading to his arrest in the well-executed sting operation.

The Dubai Criminal Court, after reviewing the evidence, confirmed the severity of the offence. The court noted the defendant's intent to distribute narcotics, the amount in his possession, and his use of drugs, concluding that a life sentence was warranted. The confiscation of the seized substances was ordered, and deportation was mandated upon completion of the prison term, in line with UAE legal procedures for foreign nationals convicted of serious drug offences.

Authorities emphasised that the case reflects the UAE's strict zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and the significant role of intelligence-led operations in combating narcotics distribution. The General Department of Anti-Narcotics continues to carry out proactive investigations, targeting dealers and networks to prevent the sale and consumption of illicit substances across Dubai.

This case serves as a stern warning to individuals involved in drug-related activities, highlighting that law enforcement agencies are continuously monitoring and intercepting attempts to traffic illegal substances, ensuring public safety and adherence to the law.