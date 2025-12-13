Renard Eyes 'Two More Steps' As Abu Jazar Hails Palestine's Fighting Spirit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's extra-time win against a spirited Palestine on Thursday didn't just push the Green Falcons into the Arab Cup semi-finals, it also laid bare the contrasting emotions inside the Lusail Stadium tunnels long after Mohamed Kanno's 115th-minute header had settled the contest.

Herve Renard, typically sharp and composed after a draining 120-minute battle, made little attempt to mask his satisfaction. The Frenchman called the 2-1 win“an important step” on Saudi Arabia's path, framing the night as a box ticked in a larger mission.

“We achieved our goal of winning and qualifying,” he said, reminding everyone that the performance mattered less than the passage.



But Renard was quick to broaden the spotlight, signalling respect for a Palestinian side that refused to fade even after the late sucker punch.

“We must congratulate the Palestinian team, who played with a high fighting spirit,” he added, acknowledging just how uncomfortably they had pushed Saudi Arabia to the edge.

For all his relief, Renard did not indulge in celebration. Instead, he pivoted straight to the next hurdle.

“We have two steps left,” he warned, almost as if the semi-final berth came with an immediate to-do list. Preparations, he stressed, would begin at once. No complacency. No drift. Not after a night that tested Saudi resolve to its limits.

The Green Falcons will now face Jordan in Monday's semi-final.