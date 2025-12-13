Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Government Promotes Technical Textiles And Handloom Sectors Through NTTM And Startup Initiatives

2025-12-13 04:06:23
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, stated that to promote technical textiles in India, the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) was launched in 2020 with a fund outlay of Rs 1,480 crore.

Under NTTM, the Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) Scheme supports technical textiles entrepreneurship with grants up to Rs 50 lakh per start-up, approving 24 so far.

Responding to a question in Parliament, the Minister said that Promotion & Market Development component under the flasgship scheme has held 35 national and international events to boost awareness and demand.

Support Through Startup India Initiatives
Under the Startup India initiative, the Government, through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), implements three flagship schemes: the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS). These schemes provide funding to various sectors, including textiles and fabrics.

Handloom and Handicraft Sector Support
The Government promotes handloom and handicraft products through NHDP events and provides financial support for raw materials, upgraded looms, infrastructure, product innovation, marketing, concessional loans, and social security. To boost entrepreneurship, 163 Handloom Producer Companies have been established nationwide.

Handloom Workforce Statistics
According to the Fourth All India Handloom Census 2019-20, there are 26,73,891 handloom weavers and 8,48,621 allied workers in the handloom sector across India.

(KNN Bureau)

