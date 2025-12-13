M3M Foundation Strengthens Education Along The Line Of Control: Extends Comprehensive Infrastructure Support To Four Schools In Poonch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Poonch (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir, India Reaffirming its commitment to equitable access to education in India's most vulnerable geographies, M3M Foundation has extended essential school infrastructure support to four government schools located along the Line of Control (LoC) in District Poonch. This intervention aims to uplift children in remote, high-risk border villages, where the challenges of geography and conflict have restricted access to safe and dignified learning spaces for years.

Representatives of the Indian Army, M3M Foundation and local schoolchildren at the school infrastructure handover ceremony in the LoC region of Poonch

The handover ceremony took place during the Mendhar Festival and was graced by Major General Kaushik Mukherjee, Sena Medal, Indian Army, symbolising the strong collaboration between M3M Foundation and the Indian Army in improving community development and child welfare in border regions. The event drew the participation of over 2,000 students, teachers, community members, government representatives, NGO partners, and Army officials, demonstrating widespread support and collective responsibility for strengthening education in LoC districts.

Through this initiative, the Foundation has provided enhanced classroom infrastructure, digital learning tools, basic utilities, and co-curricular resources-addressing long-standing gaps in these institutions. These improvements are expected to boost attendance, strengthen teaching outcomes, increase digital readiness, and uplift morale among students and teachers. For families living in frontline areas, better school infrastructure represents not just improved learning conditions, but also stability, safety, and hope for a stronger future.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said,“Children in border communities grow up with extraordinary challenges, yet their aspirations remain limitless. Strengthening schools along the LoC is our commitment to ensuring they receive the same dignity, opportunity, and safe learning spaces as any child in the country. Education must be inclusive, resilient, and accessible-and we are honoured to stand with these communities in building a brighter future.”

This initiative reinforces M3M Foundation's broader mission of promoting inclusive and quality education, aligned with India's development priorities and global commitments such as SDG 4 (Quality Education). By strengthening schools in the LoC region, the Foundation continues its endeavour to reach the last mile and empower communities that face the greatest barriers to progress.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group and is committed to bringing equitable development that ensures a life of dignity for every individual. The Foundation works on key areas such as education, healthcare, environment, disaster management, skill development, and community welfare. Programs like iMpower, Lakshya, Sarvoday, Saakshar, and Sankalp are empowering communities across India with sustainable, inclusive development models.