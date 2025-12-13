403
Eurovision Winner Says to Return Trophy Over Israel's Inclusion
(MENAFN) A 1994 Eurovision Song Contest champion has announced plans to surrender his trophy in opposition to Israel's ongoing participation in the prestigious music competition, amplifying a protest initiated by 2024 winner Nemo.
Charlie McGettigan, the Irish artist who claimed victory three decades ago, revealed his intention to mail the award to the European Broadcasting Union—the organization behind Eurovision—through a social media video statement. McGettigan shared the 1994 stage triumph with co-performer Paul Harrington.
The veteran singer disclosed that Nemo had reached out directly through online channels to detail the reasoning behind returning the 2024 championship trophy.
"They came across as sincere and a very intelligent person and stated their case very well, and therefore in support of Nemo, I would like to return my trophy to the EBU as well," said Harrington. "Unfortunately, our win was in 1994 and I can't lay my hands on whatever trophy we received back then, but if I do find it, I will return my trophy as well."
The protest escalates growing tensions over Israel's continued presence in the competition.
After last week's official confirmation that Israel would compete in 2026, broadcasting networks across five nations—Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain—declared their withdrawal from the upcoming contest.
