'Digital Cooperation Key To Bridging Global AI Gaps'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Multilateral cooperation is now essential to promote digital development and ensure all countries benefit from technological and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has said.

Deemah AlYahya made the remarks during a panel discussion, held as part of the 2025 Global AI Summit. She stressed that traditional models of multilateralism are no longer adequate in an era of deep digital interconnectivity.

“National economies are more interconnected than ever before, requiring broad collaboration to reduce fragmentation in digital policies,” she said. AlYahya added that strengthening countries' digital competitiveness requires turning investments into shared solutions, improving digital infrastructure, implementing unified policies, and building human capacity.

She clarified that digital sovereignty does not conflict with cooperation; rather, collaboration enhances states' ability to protect their national interests.

The DCO, which includes 16 member states - representing 800 million people, 70% of whom are youth - is developing innovative cooperation models such as public-private partnerships and shared intellectual property. These initiatives enable countries with limited resources to access advanced technologies without large investments.

AlYahya also highlighted the importance of involving youth, women, and local communities in digital policy-making. She pointed to the DCO initiative We-Elevate, which has supported 127 women-led projects in Rwanda over 18 months, creating 800 jobs and contributing around $40m to the country's GDP.

On digital security, she said the organisation recently adopted a four-year strategy to enhance member states' resilience, ensuring sustainable economic and social growth despite increasing geopolitical, environmental, and economic risks.

She cited incidents exposing global digital vulnerabilities, including disruptions to submarine cables in the Baltic and Red Seas, widespread power outages in Europe, and airport operations halted due to technical failures, emphasizing the urgent need for secure infrastructure and sustainable policies.

AlYahya concluded that building an inclusive and thriving digital economy requires moving from data and recommendations to tangible actions and impact measurement, ensuring a fair and efficient digital transformation across nations.