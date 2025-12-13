J&K L-G Says Administration Committed To Provide Justice, Jobs And Dignity To Families Of Terror Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Saturday that the administration is committed to providing jobs, justice, and dignity to families of terror victims.

The L-G gave appointment letters to family members of terror victims at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

”The administration will continue to support them (terror-affected families) in every possible way. The initiative to provide government jobs to terror victim families started around 13 months ago when some affected families from the Kashmir division met me and shared their painful experiences. Their stories moved me deeply, and we decided to identify genuine cases for rehabilitation and provide them with government jobs," he said.

He said that today, 39 families from the Kashmir division received appointment letters, while 41 such families were given letters earlier in Jammu. He said nine families affected by the recent Nowgam blast were also provided job letters on Friday evening.

“More than 200 family members have been provided government jobs so far this year. I have met several families who lost their loved ones to terrorism and were left to struggle in silence for years. One of them told me his mother had to beg to raise him after their home was destroyed. Many children grew up without parents, yet no one came forward to help them," he said.

"We have also decided that properties belonging to the victims and their families, which were taken away during the years of terrorism, will be returned to the rightful owners. We are ensuring that no deserving family is left behind. Even cases where FIRs were not filed will be examined, and justice will be delivered," LG Sinha added.

“There was a time when innocent civilians were being killed, but the terror ecosystem was thriving. Those affected by terrorism were left to suffer in silence, while sympathisers of terrorism enjoyed privileges. It's painful that terrorists' funerals were once glorified, while the real victims were forgotten. We will not allow this injustice to continue. Those who glorify terrorism today will face strict action,” he said.

The LG said that over the past five years, several government employees with direct or indirect links to terrorism have been terminated, adding that the process of cleansing institutions from the influence of the terror ecosystem will continue.

“Each individual responsible for spreading false narratives and aiding terrorism will be identified and punished,” he said.

Reiterating his government's resolve, Sinha said the administration is determined to make Jammu and Kashmir completely free from terrorism and its ecosystem.“Anyone supporting terrorism in any form will face harsh punishment. This is our collective duty to protect peace and ensure that no family suffers again," he said.