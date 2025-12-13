US, Sri Lanka Discuss Cyclone Relief And R&D Cooperation

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met Senior Presidential Advisor on Science and Technology Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya at the US Embassy in Colombo for discussions on disaster relief, research collaboration and investment opportunities.

The meeting focused on assistance for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah and Sri Lanka's post-disaster reconstruction efforts. Discussions also covered the country's forthcoming National Research and Development (R&D) Policy, with emphasis on potential joint programmes that could be implemented in collaboration with the United States.

According to the President's Media Division, the two sides exchanged views on strategies to attract increased US investment to Sri Lanka. Opportunities to expand cooperation in higher education, information technology, artificial intelligence and digitalisation were also explored within the framework of the National R&D Policy.

Ambassador Chung noted that strengthening Sri Lanka's research and development capacity could create new pathways for access to the US market. She reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting closer technological and scientific cooperation between the two countries.