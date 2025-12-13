403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey is concerned over assault on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed concern on Friday after a foreign-flagged vessel operated by a Turkish company was damaged in an attack on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port, highlighting the growing risks to maritime security in the Black Sea, according to reports.
“This incident points to the validity of our previously recorded concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the war in our region continues to spread across the Black Sea,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Initial information indicated that crew members and truck drivers aboard the vessel were safely evacuated, no Turkish citizens were injured, and the Consulate General in Odesa was closely monitoring the situation while providing assistance as needed.
The ministry stressed the urgency of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine to an immediate end,” it said.
It also called for measures to halt attacks targeting navigation, energy, and port infrastructure to prevent further escalation in the Black Sea.
According to local media reports, Russia carried out a combined ballistic missile and drone strike on the Odesa region, causing explosions in multiple locations and triggering air defense responses. Blasts were reported in Chornomorsk and several districts of Odesa after targets were detected approaching from the Black Sea, citing correspondents on the ground.
“This incident points to the validity of our previously recorded concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the war in our region continues to spread across the Black Sea,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Initial information indicated that crew members and truck drivers aboard the vessel were safely evacuated, no Turkish citizens were injured, and the Consulate General in Odesa was closely monitoring the situation while providing assistance as needed.
The ministry stressed the urgency of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine to an immediate end,” it said.
It also called for measures to halt attacks targeting navigation, energy, and port infrastructure to prevent further escalation in the Black Sea.
According to local media reports, Russia carried out a combined ballistic missile and drone strike on the Odesa region, causing explosions in multiple locations and triggering air defense responses. Blasts were reported in Chornomorsk and several districts of Odesa after targets were detected approaching from the Black Sea, citing correspondents on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment