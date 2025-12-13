403
UN Extends Somalia’s Al-Shabaab Sanctions Oversight
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council delivered a unanimous decision Friday to extend oversight of punitive measures targeting Somalia's Al-Shabaab terror organization.
All 15 council members backed the resolution, which prolongs authority for maritime vessel inspections enforcing Somalia's weapons prohibition, alongside restrictions on charcoal trade and improvised explosive device components, through November 30, 2026.
Additional punitive actions—including travel restrictions, financial asset immobilization, and comprehensive arms blockades—remain indefinite without expiration dates.
"We thank all Council members for their constructive approach to negotiations, which enable us to arrive at this consensus outcome," declared James Kariuki, Britain's UN chargé d'affaires. The UK, holding the Somalia portfolio, spearheaded diplomatic discussions on the measure.
Kariuki praised the resolution's passage, informing fellow council representatives that it bolsters initiatives to limit the militant group's weapons access, cripple its funding networks, and empower Somali forces with enhanced operational capacity.
Al-Shabaab has waged armed resistance against Somalia's central government for over 16 years, routinely striking military installations, government personnel, and civilian populations.
Beginning in late 2024, the Somali National Army and Puntland regional security apparatus intensified aerial campaigns against Al-Shabaab positions across southern and central territories, while targeting ISIS (Daesh) cells in the northeastern Bari region with backing from international allies.
Government officials reported last month that 220 precision aerial strikes eliminated 868 combatants since February.
