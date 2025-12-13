403
UN General Assembly demands Israel allow full humanitarian access to Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling on Israel to allow full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, respect the inviolability of UN premises, and comply with its obligations under international law.
The resolution, submitted by Norway and more than a dozen other states, received backing from 139 countries, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining. It responds to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent advisory opinion clarifying Israel’s responsibilities as both an occupying power and a UN member state.
Norway’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Merete Fjeld Brattested, warned that 2024 and 2025 have seen extreme violence in the region, with civilians paying the highest price. She emphasized that respect for humanitarian principles is eroding and highlighted the unauthorized entry of Israeli forces into UNRWA’s Sheikh Jarrah compound as a violation of UN obligations.
The US opposed the resolution. Envoy Jeff Bartos criticized it as divisive and “performative,” arguing it undermines peace efforts even after President Trump’s previous peace agreement and Security Council resolution 2803.
The resolution reinforces the UN’s call for Israel to open humanitarian corridors, protect UN operations, and comply with international law, aiming to ensure immediate relief for civilians in Gaza.
