Kremlin Rejects Ceasefire Enabling Territorial Referendum in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin declared it would refuse any ceasefire designed to enable a territorial referendum in Ukraine, characterizing a combat suspension as strategic maneuvering rather than genuine conflict resolution.
"If the idea is to create a pretext for demanding a ceasefire, a respite, a pause on the front, then naturally it won't work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One in Turkmenistan.
Peskov maintained that Moscow seeks a permanent conclusion to hostilities instead of a temporary cessation that Kyiv might exploit for military reorganization.
"We want to work for peace, not a ceasefire. A ceasefire is a respite, another deception, another delay, another brainwashing. We need peace," he emphasized.
The statements came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that decisions regarding potential territorial compromises within peace negotiations must rest with the Ukrainian population.
"I believe the people of Ukraine will answer this question – in the format of elections or in the format of a referendum – but there must be a position of the people of Ukraine," he said.
