Kerala Local Body Poll Results Dent CM Vijayan's Bid For Third LDF Term

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (IANS) Final trends from the Kerala local body elections have dealt a setback to the Left Democratic Front's ambition of securing a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

From Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, the indications point to a clear Congress-led UDF surge, while the BJP-led NDA has emerged stronger, reshaping Kerala's political landscape. Across all tiers -- three-tier panchayats, municipalities and corporations -- the UDF appears to be in the lead.

According to the latest figures released by the State Election Commission, the UDF is leading in 441 of the 941 gram panchayats, while the LDF is ahead in 372. In block panchayats too, the UDF has taken the lead in 80 seats, compared to the LDF's 63. In district panchayats, the contest remains evenly poised at 7-7.

Significantly, in several areas where the LDF had swept the polls last time, the UDF has mounted a strong comeback this time.

The election outcome has also brought unexpected gains for the BJP. The party has moved close to victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, retained control of the Palakkad municipality, and expanded its footprint across several panchayats.

The NDA is currently leading in 27 panchayats and two municipalities, underlining its growing presence in local governance.

The setback for the LDF has come as a surprise. The ruling front had centred its campaign on governance achievements, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the focal point. Welfare measures such as pension hikes and the announcement of women's security pensions were projected as major campaign planks.

The LDF had also expected controversies involving the UDF, including the Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil issue, to work in its favour. However, preliminary assessments suggest that the Sabarimala-related controversies and a broader anti-incumbency sentiment proved damaging.

The scale of the reversal is striking, given the party's own assessment that it would post gains in the local body polls. In contrast, the UDF campaign focused on issues such as Sabarimala, alleged governance failures, rising fees for services in local bodies, and price rise. The UDF's strategy of countering attacks by highlighting the Sabarimala gold smuggling controversy appears to have resonated with voters.

The BJP's advance, meanwhile, has exceeded expectations. While the party had anticipated gains in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the results indicate a stronger-than-expected performance, including emerging as the single largest party in the capital city and consolidating its presence across multiple panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

The BJP's rise in areas such as Kollam Corporation and Alappuzha district is seen as significant enough to potentially alter political equations in the State.