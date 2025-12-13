Off-Plan Maintains 70% Market Share In November While Tenant Renewals Strengthen To 59%

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai's residential market held steady in November, with both sales and leasing activity reflecting confidence and consistency as the city moves toward 2026, according to betterhomes.

Off-Plan Drives 70% of Transactions as Prices Rise 2.5%

On the sales side, average prices rose 2.5% month-on-month to AED 1,950 per sqft, continuing the upward trend seen across Q4. The market remained steady as Dubai recorded 17,812 sales transactions worth AED 46 billion, only marking a seasonal 2.9% dip in volume. Off-plan remained the dominant driver with 12,429 transactions, while the secondary market recorded 5,383 sales, maintaining healthy absorption across established communities.

Payment terms remained flexible, with 4-cheque agreements representing 34% of leases and single-cheque agreements 27%. Demand continued to cluster around established apartment communities such as JVC, Business Bay and Dubai Silicon Oasis, and villa hubs including Dubai Hills Estate, Damac Hills 2 and The Valley.

“The leasing market moved with clarity and consistency in November,” said Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at betterhomes.“With renewals making up nearly 60% of all activity and strong interest across our core communities, tenants are prioritising neighbourhoods that support everyday living as we head into the new year.”

Outlook: A Stable Platform for 2026

Across both sales and leasing, betterhomes expects November's steady performance to support a balanced start to 2026, underpinned by population growth, liquidity, and sustained developer and tenant engagement across Dubai's key communities.