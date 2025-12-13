Disappointed Fans Vandalise Salt Lake Stadium After Messi Exits Early

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 13 (IANS) Kolkata's much-hyped tryst with football icon Lionel Messi turned chaotic on Saturday, as moments of celebration at the Salt Lake Stadium were replaced by unrest and disappointment among thousands of fans.

Messi, who is in India as part of his GOAT Tour, made only a brief appearance here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Expectations of a memorable encounter quickly unravelled when the Argentine superstar was forced to cut short his lap of honour due to an uncontrollable surge in the crowd. Frustration boiled over, with bottles being thrown, prompting security officials to hasten his departure.

Many spectators, including those who had paid premium prices for tickets, complained that they never managed to see Messi-neither directly nor on the stadium's giant screens, despite waiting for hours. The heavy security cordon and the presence of a large entourage of politicians and dignitaries further restricted visibility, increasing frustration among the crowd.

The unrest intensified as some attendees vandalised banners and seats, throwing chairs on the ground, while others booed officials, revealing significant lapses in crowd control at one of the country's largest sporting venues. Outside the stadium, unhappy fans told the media that Messi stayed on the ground for barely a few minutes before being ushered away.

Earlier in the day, however, the visit had unfolded on a much more celebratory note. Messi virtually unveiled a 70-foot iron statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, an imposing tribute depicting him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. The statue, completed in just 40 days, drew admiration and applause from supporters across the city.

Yet the turmoil at Salt Lake Stadium has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a unifying moment for Indian football fans. The chaotic scenes starkly contrast the excitement and goodwill that surrounded Messi's arrival, raising concerns over planning and security as the remainder of his India tour continues.