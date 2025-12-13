403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DR Congo government vows military won’t surrender after Uvira capture
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government reassured citizens on Friday that its military will not yield following the recent capture of Uvira by M23 rebels.
Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa made the comments days after the rebel group seized the strategic commercial hub in South Kivu province near the Burundi border, reportedly encountering no resistance. Speaking to diplomats and ambassadors, Ngefa condemned the escalation of violence and affirmed the government’s commitment to reclaim the city.
“Faced with this situation, the Congolese government has a clear and responsible position. First, we will not surrender. The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by allied forces, are reorganizing and repositioning themselves to defend the integrity of the territory. The battle to liberate South Kivu is not over,” Ngefa said.
The renewed clashes come shortly after DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed a peace and economic accord aimed at ending hostilities in eastern Congo. Both sides have since accused each other of violating the ceasefire under a US-brokered agreement.
The fighting has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing over 200,000 people, according to UN reports, and causing more than 400 deaths alongside dozens of injuries, provincial authorities said. From December 2 to 11, nearly 100 injured individuals were admitted to Uvira General Referral Hospital, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported Friday.
“The fact that the Uvira General Hospital has received so many wounded in such a short period of time shows how much violence is affecting civilians,” Djibril Mamadou Diallo, head of the ICRC office in Uvira, told reporters.
Diallo expressed concern over civilians caught in ongoing battles and stressed the difficulties in accessing medical care. Many displaced families remain without assistance despite their preexisting vulnerabilities. The ICRC also warned that other injured residents may have been unable to reach care due to the conflict.
He described the humanitarian situation in Uvira as dire, noting widespread displacement, disrupted essential services, and restricted access to water, electricity, and healthcare. The ICRC urged the warring parties to protect civilians, medical facilities, and humanitarian actors while ensuring the wounded can receive treatment.
For Justice Minister Ngefa, Uvira is a crucial port city on Lake Tanganyika, and its loss is not a minor setback. Analysts warn that the city’s occupation could allow M23 rebels to advance toward Greater Katanga, the country’s economic hub, while disrupting key supply routes from Burundi to government forces.
Officials reported that demonstrations are planned in the coming days by government supporters to condemn alleged Rwandan involvement and the occupation of Uvira by M23.
The group resumed fighting in 2021, capturing several territories, including Goma and Bukavu. Both the UN and Kinshasa accuse Rwanda of backing M23, a claim Kigali denies.
Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa made the comments days after the rebel group seized the strategic commercial hub in South Kivu province near the Burundi border, reportedly encountering no resistance. Speaking to diplomats and ambassadors, Ngefa condemned the escalation of violence and affirmed the government’s commitment to reclaim the city.
“Faced with this situation, the Congolese government has a clear and responsible position. First, we will not surrender. The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by allied forces, are reorganizing and repositioning themselves to defend the integrity of the territory. The battle to liberate South Kivu is not over,” Ngefa said.
The renewed clashes come shortly after DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed a peace and economic accord aimed at ending hostilities in eastern Congo. Both sides have since accused each other of violating the ceasefire under a US-brokered agreement.
The fighting has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing over 200,000 people, according to UN reports, and causing more than 400 deaths alongside dozens of injuries, provincial authorities said. From December 2 to 11, nearly 100 injured individuals were admitted to Uvira General Referral Hospital, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported Friday.
“The fact that the Uvira General Hospital has received so many wounded in such a short period of time shows how much violence is affecting civilians,” Djibril Mamadou Diallo, head of the ICRC office in Uvira, told reporters.
Diallo expressed concern over civilians caught in ongoing battles and stressed the difficulties in accessing medical care. Many displaced families remain without assistance despite their preexisting vulnerabilities. The ICRC also warned that other injured residents may have been unable to reach care due to the conflict.
He described the humanitarian situation in Uvira as dire, noting widespread displacement, disrupted essential services, and restricted access to water, electricity, and healthcare. The ICRC urged the warring parties to protect civilians, medical facilities, and humanitarian actors while ensuring the wounded can receive treatment.
For Justice Minister Ngefa, Uvira is a crucial port city on Lake Tanganyika, and its loss is not a minor setback. Analysts warn that the city’s occupation could allow M23 rebels to advance toward Greater Katanga, the country’s economic hub, while disrupting key supply routes from Burundi to government forces.
Officials reported that demonstrations are planned in the coming days by government supporters to condemn alleged Rwandan involvement and the occupation of Uvira by M23.
The group resumed fighting in 2021, capturing several territories, including Goma and Bukavu. Both the UN and Kinshasa accuse Rwanda of backing M23, a claim Kigali denies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment