'No Touching': Female Youtubers On Thailand Beach Confront Indian Tourists, Video Sparks Outrage

A video shared on Reddit has caused widespread anger after showing Indian tourists allegedly harassing female live streamers at a beach in Thailand. The clip features well-known YouTuber and streamer Oksana, known online as @qoqsik, who confronts a group of men during her live stream after they repeatedly touch a woman without consent.

Oksana has a wide following across social media, with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.13 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oksana S (@qoqsik1)

Indian tourists harass female streamers in Thailand beach [not OC]byu/Maleficent_Mark752 inIndianCivicFails

In the video posted on reddit, Oksana is live streaming her time in Thailand, speaking positively about the weather and surroundings. During the stream, she notices a group of men talking to another female streamer Keth, who is her friend and is also live streaming nearby.

The men tell the women that they are from India, mentioning cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai. The other streamer responds by saying she is from Thailand, while Oksana says she is from Russia.

As Oksana turns towards the group and greets them, one of the men asks to take photos. He then places his hand on the Thai woman's shoulder and asks his friend to click a picture. At this point, Oksana strongly objects.

She is heard saying,“Hey, hey, wait, wait. No touching, no touching. What the hell.” Despite this, the man continues and also tries to take a picture with Oksana. She again objects and says,“Why are you touching? No touching. One more step and I'm going to beat your a** up.”

Oksana then tells her friend that they should leave the area, saying,“Let's move, let's go. We have to leave.”

Strong reactions from viewers

The video quickly spread on Reddit and other platforms, drawing thousands of comments. Many users expressed anger and disgust over the behaviour shown in the clip.

Several comments called the actions unacceptable and said such behaviour should not be tolerated. Some users said the men involved might have daughters of the same age and questioned how they could act in such a way.

Others used harsh language, calling the men“perverts” and“disgusting”, and said incidents like this damage India's image abroad. Some users even suggested that authorities or embassies should take note of such behaviour.

Calls for accountability and legal action

Among the comments, several people who identified themselves as Indian said they felt ashamed and apologised to the streamers. One user said they hoped Oksana would file a police complaint, calling the behaviour“disgusting”.

Another commenter said that the faces of the men were captured more clearly in the other streamer's Twitch stream, raising calls for accountability.

Some users argued that public shaming was necessary so families back home would know how such tourists behave abroad.

Wider criticism and stereotypes

The video also led to wider, more controversial discussions. Some commenters made sweeping statements about Indian male tourists in Thailand and other countries, claiming such behaviour was common in popular holiday spots.

A few comments mentioned Patong Beach and other tourist areas, accusing groups of middle-aged men of ogling women, behaving cheaply, and making locals uncomfortable. These remarks also drew criticism from others who warned against generalising an entire population based on one incident.

About the streamers

Oksana, known as @qoqsik, is a well-known live streamer and YouTuber with a large global following. The other streamer involved is also active on Twitch and was identified by viewers as Justketh, who some commenters said is trained in Muay Thai.

Many viewers praised Oksana for standing her ground and protecting her friend. Some said the way she firmly warned the men was satisfying to watch and sent a clear message about consent.

The viral video has once again highlighted serious concerns about consent, respect, and behaviour towards women in public spaces. While the incident has led to anger and embarrassment for many, it has also opened a wider conversation about responsibility while travelling abroad.