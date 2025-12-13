Los Angeles Author Mario Menjivar Releases Transformative New Book Equipped For Life Empowering Christians To Access God's Spiritual Resources

Global Book Network is pleased to announce the release of Equipped for Life: Discover God's resources that empower you to live the abundant life, an inspiring new work by Mario Menjivar-entrepreneur, deacon, preacher, and longtime minister at Los Angeles Baptist Church. Drawing deeply from scripture and over two decades of ministry experience, Menjivar offers readers a practical and powerful roadmap to experiencing the fullness of God's spiritual resources in daily life.

Written with clarity, conviction, and pastoral warmth, Equipped for Life explores the divine tools God has already provided to every believer-strength, wisdom, peace, joy, moral courage, and spiritual protection. Menjivar teaches that these resources are not earned or manufactured through human effort but given freely by the Creator to empower believers to walk in purpose and live lives that reflect godly character.

“A desire to share with other Christians what God has shown me about the spiritual equipment we have received in Christ is what inspired this book,” Menjivar explains.“This message is an extension of my heart for teaching and preaching. I want believers to understand that God has incredible, inexhaustible resources waiting for them-resources for daily living, growth, protection, and the journey toward spiritual maturity.”

With over twenty years of faithfully teaching children, teens, and adults, Menjivar brings both theological depth and real-world insight to this timely book. He holds a master's degree in theology and has served as a trusted voice within his church community. Beyond the pulpit, Menjivar is also an entrepreneur and a devoted husband; he and his wife, Milly, have been married for thirty-three years and raised their three daughters in Los Angeles.

Equipped for Life invites readers to tap into heavenly resources and experience the power of the Holy Spirit in a fresh and personal way. For Christians seeking direction, encouragement, or a deeper walk with God, Menjivar's book offers biblical guidance and actionable insights for living a life worthy of their calling.

Global Book Network - Mario Menjivar, author of Equipped for Life