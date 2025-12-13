QU Concludes 'Driving Change 2025' Regional Conference

DOHA: Qatar University's (QU) Department of Public Health at the College of Health Sciences, in partnership with the Global Implementation Society, concluded the 'Driving Change 2025: Regional Conference on Health and Emerging Fields in Implementation Science.' The conference brought together public health professionals, faculty members, researchers, policymakers, students, and practitioners from Qatar and around the world who are dedicated to advancing sustainable, evidence-based public health solutions.

