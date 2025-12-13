Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QU Concludes 'Driving Change 2025' Regional Conference


2025-12-13
DOHA: Qatar University's (QU) Department of Public Health at the College of Health Sciences, in partnership with the Global Implementation Society, concluded the 'Driving Change 2025: Regional Conference on Health and Emerging Fields in Implementation Science.'
The conference brought together public health professionals, faculty members, researchers, policymakers, students, and practitioners from Qatar and around the world who are dedicated to advancing sustainable, evidence-based public health solutions.

