403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senate rejects health care bills ahead of ACA subsidy expiry
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the US Senate voted down both Democratic and Republican health care proposals, leaving the fate of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies uncertain for millions of Americans set to lose them at year’s end.
Neither bill secured the 60 votes necessary to pass, returning the issue to the political arena.
The Democratic measure, which sought to extend expanded ACA subsidies for three additional years, failed with a 51-48 vote. Republican Senators Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski, and Dan Sullivan joined Democrats in supporting the bill.
“Democrats may talk about helping Americans, but their bill is nothing more than a political messaging exercise that they hope they can use against Republicans next November,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.
The Republican-backed plan, authored by Senators Bill Cassidy and Mike Crapo, also failed 51-48. It would have provided up to $1,500 annually in health savings account contributions for individuals earning less than 700% of the federal poverty level.
After the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans, saying they had “refused to do what they should have done,” and described the measure as a final chance to prevent significant premium increases.
"Senate Republicans just shoved the American people off the side of a cliff with no parachute and with an anchor tied to their feet," Schumer said. “Republicans now own America's health care crisis.”
Neither bill secured the 60 votes necessary to pass, returning the issue to the political arena.
The Democratic measure, which sought to extend expanded ACA subsidies for three additional years, failed with a 51-48 vote. Republican Senators Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski, and Dan Sullivan joined Democrats in supporting the bill.
“Democrats may talk about helping Americans, but their bill is nothing more than a political messaging exercise that they hope they can use against Republicans next November,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.
The Republican-backed plan, authored by Senators Bill Cassidy and Mike Crapo, also failed 51-48. It would have provided up to $1,500 annually in health savings account contributions for individuals earning less than 700% of the federal poverty level.
After the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans, saying they had “refused to do what they should have done,” and described the measure as a final chance to prevent significant premium increases.
"Senate Republicans just shoved the American people off the side of a cliff with no parachute and with an anchor tied to their feet," Schumer said. “Republicans now own America's health care crisis.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment