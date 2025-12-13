403
Trump remains noncommittal on US participation in Ukraine talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Thursday refrained from confirming whether the United States will take part in a meeting this weekend involving senior officials from Ukraine, Germany, France, and the UK.
Trump said the US would only send a delegation to Saturday’s discussions in Europe if there is “a good chance” of reaching an agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting,” Trump stated. “They want me to attend. They want us to attend, and we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance, and we don't want to waste a lot of time. We think it's negative. We want it to get settled. We want to save a lot of lives.”
While Trump did not disclose the location of the talks, reports suggest the meeting is expected to take place in Paris, with national security advisors from each country participating. Currently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio serves as Trump’s national security advisor, one of several positions he has held during the nearly 11-month administration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he had “productive” discussions with a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The conversations focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction and potential adjustments to a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war.
Zelenskyy described the talks as the “first meeting of the group” tasked with preparing a framework for Ukraine’s economic recovery and post-war rebuilding.
