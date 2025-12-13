403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Sees Sharp Rise in Corporate Insolvencies
(MENAFN) Germany experienced an 11.7% increase in corporate insolvencies during the January-September period, reaching the highest level in 11 years, according to preliminary estimates released on Friday by the federal statistical office, Destatis.
Data indicated that a total of 18,125 insolvencies were recorded over the nine months. The sectors most affected included transportation and storage, construction, and hospitality.
According to a statement from Destatis, "The courts estimated the claims of creditors from the corporate insolvencies reported from the first to the third quarter of 2025 at approximately €40.1 billion. In the first to the third quarter of 2024, the claims amounted to approximately €45.6 billion."
Destatis explained that this decline in the total claims, despite the rising number of insolvencies, was because more economically significant companies had filed for insolvency in the first three quarters of 2024 than in the corresponding period of 2025.
In September alone, Germany saw 1,940 corporate insolvency filings, representing a 6.7% increase compared to the same month last year.
Beyond corporate cases, 57,824 individuals filed for personal insolvency between January and September this year, reflecting an 8.3% rise compared to the same period in 2024.
Data indicated that a total of 18,125 insolvencies were recorded over the nine months. The sectors most affected included transportation and storage, construction, and hospitality.
According to a statement from Destatis, "The courts estimated the claims of creditors from the corporate insolvencies reported from the first to the third quarter of 2025 at approximately €40.1 billion. In the first to the third quarter of 2024, the claims amounted to approximately €45.6 billion."
Destatis explained that this decline in the total claims, despite the rising number of insolvencies, was because more economically significant companies had filed for insolvency in the first three quarters of 2024 than in the corresponding period of 2025.
In September alone, Germany saw 1,940 corporate insolvency filings, representing a 6.7% increase compared to the same month last year.
Beyond corporate cases, 57,824 individuals filed for personal insolvency between January and September this year, reflecting an 8.3% rise compared to the same period in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment